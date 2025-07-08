Ibadan ICAN, UI Center meet to explore collaborative opportunities 

The Executive Committee of Ibadan and District Society of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), on Tuesday, met with the Management of Distance Learning Center, University of Ibadan (UI), to explore collaborative opportunities between the two organizations.

The meeting was held during a visit by the ICAN Ibadan and District society executive led by its 25th Chairman, Mrs Funmi Omisore, FCA, who had worked previously in the Center.

According to Omisore, visiting the center was a homecoming, stating that there are services members of the district could render to the Center, which include lecturing, writing course materials, and speaking to their students about the benefits of being ICAN-certified accountants, amongst many others.

In his response, the Director, Prof E.B. Omobowale, stated that the visit could not have occurred at a better time because the Center was about to commence the Accountancy program in the next academic session.

He further said that the services of certified accountants, especially in the educational sector will be needed to write course materials which is a prerequisite condition from NUC to have the program accredited.

According to a statement made available to Tribune Online, both parties agreed to come up with modalities for the collaboration.

The statement added that ICAN study packs were presented to the school management.

Other members of the district present at the visit were: Dr (Mrs) Temitope Babajide, FCA – 23rd Chairman; Alh Babatunde Kilani, FCA- IPC; Mrs Adijat Oladipupo, FCA- Membership Secretary; Mrs Rachel Ojelade, FCA- Financial Secretary; Mrs Christianah Wojuade, FCA – Social and Welfare Secretary; Mr Sunday Ademola, FCA – Ex Officio; Dc Victor Oguntade, FCA; and Mrs Wojuade Christianah, FCA.

