Senate receives lawyers’ complaints against NMDPRA boss

The Senate on Tuesday, formally received the complaints of a group of public interest lawyers against the Managing Director of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed.

The lawyers stormed the National Assembly on Tuesday, calling on the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to immediately suspend and prosecute the NMDPRA boss over allegations of corruption, abuse of office and conflict of interest.

In their petition signed by Samuel Ihensekhien Jnr and three others, they also demanded that the National Assembly commence an immediate investigation, and recommend Ahmed’s immediate suspension and prosecution.

Senator Kawu Ismaila, Chairman, Senate Committee on Oil and Gas who received the petition on behalf of the Senate promised to liaise with other members of the committee and investigate the agency.

“One of our constitutional rights is to do oversight. We will look into the allegation, those who are concerned should come and defend themselves.

“We will invite you to come and defend the petition. We will call you to come and defend the allegation because we must do it in accordance with the law. When we have a copy of the petition we will sit down together with your leaders and look at the allegation act in accordance with the law”

The lawyers described Ahmed’s actions as a clear abuse of office, a betrayal of the Nigerian people’s trust, and a severe breach of the fiduciary duty required of all public servants.

They urged the Senate to commence an immediate investigation into the allegations against Mr. Farouk Ahmed and relevant stakeholders..

“Recommend his immediate suspension from office to prevent interference with ongoing investigations. Refer this matter to the EFCC, ICPC, and the Code of Conduct Bureau for coordinated criminal investigation and prosecution.

“In the event he has absconded from Nigeria, immediately call for collaboration with international security agencies like the Interpol to ensure his extradition back to Nigeria and the freezing of his local and offshore assets.

“Institute sweeping reforms in the appointment, conduct, and oversight of regulatory agency heads in the oil and gas sector. This is a defining moment for the National Assembly to rise in defense of public interest, uphold its constitutional oversight duty, and send a strong message that corruption, abuse of power, and impunity have no place in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Their complaint is backed by civil society organisations, including the Situation Room for Oil Sector Reforms, the Concerned Young Professionals Network, and the Coalition for Public Accountability (COPA), who have held protests calling for Ahmed’s suspension and prosecution.

