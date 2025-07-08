Internet fraud: Courts jails music producer, one other in Kwara

Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin has sentenced a 25-year-old music producer, Glorious Peter Olamiposi, to six months imprisonment, having found him guilty of obtaining the sum of $3,000 under false pretences.

Similarly, Justice Sulaiman Akanbi of the Kwara State High Court in Ilorin has convicted a 25-year-old, Saheed Oladimeji Oyolola from Ifelodun local government area of Osun state over offences bordering on cybercrime.

In a statement by the head, media and publicity of the anti-graft agency, Dele Oyewale, the two internet fraudsters were prosecuted on separate charges by the Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The statement also said that the convicts were among the 47 suspects arrested by operatives of the EFCC, during a sting operation carried out on May 7, 2025, across various cybercrime hideouts in Kwara state.

The charge against Glorious reads; “That you Glorious Peter Olamipisi sometime between October, 2023 to December, 2023 within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court fraudulently impersonated one Bella, a resident of United State of America, through her picture which you downloaded from Tiktok, with intention to obtain total sum of Three Thousand Dollars ($3,000.00) which you did obtain from Michael John and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 22 (2)(b)(ii) of the cybercrime (prohibition prevention) Act, 2015 and punishable under section 22 (2)(b)(IV) of the same Act”

Similarly, the charge against Saheed reads: “That you, SAHEED OLADIMEJI OYOLOLA, Sometime in January 2025, in Ilorin, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did cheat by personation, when you pretended to be one David Chris, a white male based in the United State of America, with Gmail username: davidchris9865@gmail.com, and in that guise induced one JERRYD, to send to you the sum of $125(One Hundred and Twenty five Dollars) which you did receive via Gift card and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 321 of the penal code law and punishable under section 324 of the same Law”

Both defendants pleaded guilty to their respective charges.

Following their pleas, EFCC counsel, Mustapha Kaigama, reviewed the facts of the cases and presented exhibits, including the defendants’ confessional statements, mobile devices recovered at the point of arrest, and in Glorious’ case, a white Lexus RX 350 purchased with proceeds of crime.

Delivering judgment, Justice Awogboro sentenced Glorious to six months imprisonment with an option of N500,000 fine. The court also ordered the forfeiture of his iPhone XS Max, iPhone 7, and the Lexus vehicle to the Federal Government.

In the same vein, Justice Akanbi sentenced Saheed to two years’ imprisonment with an option of a N500,000 fine. His iPhone XR, Techno Pop 8, and the restituted $125 were also forfeited to the Federal Government.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

