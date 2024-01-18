The Member representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Consistency of Osun State in the House of Representatives, Rt. Honourable Busayo Oluwole Oke, has expressed grievance over Tuesday’s explosion in the ancient City of Ibadan, the Political centre of the South West Region, describing it as a monumental tragedy

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, the Osun Federal Lawmaker, who is the Chairman of the House Committee on Judiciary, called on the Nation’s security forces to immediately swing into action and fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act, saying that the peaceful political centre of the South West should not be turned to a theatre of war overnight

He commiserated with Governor Seyi Makinde, the government, and the people of the state over the wanton loss of lives and the destruction of properties worth several millions of naira, saying that the perpetrators must be apprehended and punished in accordance with the laws of the land.

Hon Oke, who commended the swift response of the Oyo State government, which promptly dispatched first responders to the scene, thereby saving more lives, urged Gov Makinde to summon the needed courage and

ensure that the perpetrators of the dastardly act were exposed in the interest of the Region and the Nation at large

According to him, “I extend my deepest condolences to the government and the people of Oyo State following the tragic explosion that occurred in Ibadan on Tuesday.

“My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones and those who were injured in this devastating incident. I stand in solidarity with the people of Oyo State during this difficult time and pray to God to expose the perpetrators and their cohorts in no time

“What we need in our region and the country now is absolute peace that will usher in the much-needed developments and growth that will give all and sundry dividends of democracy, not explosion.

We are saying no to this, and we are rejecting it anywhere in our region. We are peace-loving people, and the few selfish people doing this for their selfish interests should be exposed and shamed.”

The Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas, had also condemned the dastardly act, while the Federal Government had promised to get to the root of the deadly explosion that rocked the City to its foundation.

