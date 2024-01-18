Mr Segun Salami of Channels TV has been elected as the new Chairman, Correspondent Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kogi Council.

Salami was elected unopposed alongside other new executive members at the chapel’s congress held in Lokoja.

In his acceptance speech, the new chairman pledged purposeful leadership and appreciated members of the chapel for the seamless consensus arrangement that produced him and other executive members.

“Today marks another milestone in the history of our great chapel. Today is also when our journey towards progress and prosperity as correspondent members begins.

“My fellow senior colleagues, permit me, with every sense of humility and responsibility, to appreciate the members of this noble chapel for finding us worthy to pilot the affairs of this chapel for the next three years.

“It is worthy of note that this great chapel is the heart of the Nigeria Union of Journalists all over the nation, a position we must all hold with high esteem.

“With this new responsibility hanging on our shoulders, we want to pledge to you all that we will discharge our duty diligently without fear or favour,” Salami said.

He stressed that the leadership would continue to make some critical decisions that would have a direct positive bearing on every member of the chapel.

He added, “We shall continue to initiate programmes and activities that would bring more welfare to our members.”.

Salami solicited members’ continuous support and cooperation to move the chapel to greater heights.

Salami, who was the former Vice Chairman of the chapel, expressed his profound gratitude to the immediate past chairman for carrying them along in all the chapel’s affairs.

Earlier, the outgoing chairman of the chapel, Mr Friday Idachaba of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), appreciated the members for their maximum support, which had led to all the successes recorded during his tenure.

Idachaba implored the chapel’s members to accord more support to the new executive to enable them to record greater success and take the chapel to enviable heights.

Mr Ibrahim Obansa, the representative of NUJ Kogi State Council, who supervised the election, commended the members for the seamless way in which the election was conducted without rancour.

Obansa urged members to rally support for the new exco in their bid to take the chapel to greater heights.

He commended the chapel for always showing good examples for other chapels and councils to follow in the state and assured the chapel of the continuous support of the Kogi State Council of NUJ.

Other executive members include Mr. Thompson Yamput of NAN as Vice Chairman; Oyibo Salihu of Blueprint as Secretary; and Ayobami Omole of Leadership Newspaper as Financial Secretary.

Others are Joseph Amedu of Nigerian Standard as Treasurer and Victoria Nnakaike of Business Day as Auditor.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FULL LIST: 45 visa-free countries Nigerian passport can travel in 2024

Nigeria sits behind Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Morocco, Benin Republic and Namibia which are at…

How my brother and I became professor same day in same varsity —UNILORIN don

Recently, two brothers –Ahmed Oloduowo Ameen and Mubarak Oloduowo Ameen– were promoted to…

‘I expected N2,000 as my share from sale of human head we got at Saki cemetery’

Thirty-two-year-old Alli and Abdullahi, aged 35, who were the two suspects arrested by…

Why Port Harcourt refinery is yet to start production—Soneye, NNPCL Chief Comm Officer

Mr Femi Soneye is the Chief Corporate Communications Officer (CCCO) of the…

Fear women, fair women and Minister Ojo

Betta Edu, Sadiya Umar-Farouq and Halima Shehu are the reigning women in our…

What you should know about players in Nigerian 2024 AFCON team

The Nigerian football team have appeared in the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations on twenty different occasions. Nigeria has…