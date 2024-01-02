Ekiti Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has promised to reach out to all citizens irrespective of their political and ideological leanings for the State to develop and its people to enjoy better standard of living.

Oyebanji emphasised that he would not allow politics of bitterness to retard the growth of the state noting that there must be an end to politicking for governance and development to flourish.

The Governor made the remarks on Tuesday at the New Year Interfaith Thanksgiving Service held at the Obafemi Awolowo International Civic Centre, Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

He appealed to members of his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to lay all speculations as regards who contests for the position of Governor in 2026 to rest, noting that the task at hand is for the State to be put on sound footing of development.

Oyebanji stressed that he would continue to reach out to prominent Ekiti citizens like Aare Afe Babalola,SAN, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, Femi Falana, SAN, Ekiti National Assembly caucus led by the Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, and all former Governors of the state to ensure that the State gets the best at all times.

He said he could not understand what some members of APC complained about his regular visits to the leaders, whose counsels, support and contacts are crucial to the development of the state.

The Governor said he is guided by the advice of his immediate predecessor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, that he should not inherit his (Fayemi’s) or anybody’s enemies but to extend hands of cooperation and fellowship to everybody in order to move the ship of the state to a glorious harbour.

He said, “We have put politics aside and let’s forget who becomes the Governor next and leave that one to God. We have a duty to file behind our National Assembly members; the kind of position Opeyemi Bamidele is today, Ekiti has never been there before and we will continue to work together for the progress of our State.

“Some of our party members are not happy that I am visiting our leaders. If I don’t visit them, who do I go to?

“Anybody that can help this government to do good for you and I, that person that will help us whether he is in Party A, Party B or Party C, let me look for them.

“Those who are not on our party today, they can be in our party tomorrow. There must be an end to politics when governance starts; that explains why you see me do all these because I am going to do more this new year. Ekiti indigenes are in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja, I must look for them.”

Oyebanji also urged the people of the state to continue to pray for President Bola Tinubu expressing optimism that things will change for better in Nigeria in 2024 as his economic policies translate into positive and tangible gains for the county.

The Governor appreciated labour leaders in Ekiti for their understanding and cooperation assuring that 2024 would be a better year for workers and that every sector in the State would be touched for the betterment of all.

Oyebanji particularly praised current members of the National Assembly from the state whom he said have been very supportive since he came to office, advising APC faithful to de-emphasize on possible governorship aspirants within and outside the party ahead of the 2026 governorship election.

The Governor also promised to do an assessment of his cabinet members in the next six months to evaluate their performance warning that those who fall short of expectations might leave the cabinet.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE