The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of an assistant nurse who allegedly injected herself to death in an undisclosed hospital.

The deceased health worker, simply identified as Victoria, allegedly locked herself up in one of the rooms in the hospital, situated in the Surulere area of the state, and injected herself to death.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to the Nigerian Tribune and added that investigations had commenced.

The police spokesperson also stated that the incident was reported at the Surulere divisional police station by the doctor in charge of the hospital.

The Lagos police image maker ” On the 31st of December 2023, at about 21:50 hours, one medical doctor ( names withheld ) at Surulere divisional police station said that on the same date, one Victoria (other names withheld), 27 years old, a health assistant at the centre, who was supposed to be on duty, could not be reached on the phone .”

The police image maker also continued, “However, at about 17: 00 hours on the same day, her phone was heard ringing in one of the rooms in the hospital.”

“All efforts to get the door of the room opened were futile until a carpenter was called to break the door,” the police spokesperson also added.

He continued that “her body was lifeless on the bed in the room. The DPO immediately led a team of detectives to the scene and conducted a thorough search of the room .”

The detectives recovered some used injections, syringes, and different types of drugs suspected to have been used on herself, thereby committing suicide.

The Lagos police image maker stressed that no mark of violence was observed on her body. Photographs were taken, and the corpse was removed and deposited at IDH mortuary, Yaba for autopsy Investigations are still ongoing.

