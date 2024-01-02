The leader of a Yoruba pan socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo has described the late Governor of Ondo, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu as Nigerian progressive star.

Pa Adebanjo stated this when he led the chieftain and members of Afenifere on a condolence visit to the widow and family of the deceased at his Ibadan residence on Tuesday.

The leader of Afenifere said that he decided to lead the delegation because of what Akeredolu stood for during his lifetime.

Akeredolu, according to him, was bold and courageous as he doggedly fought the highly dreaded Fulani herdsmen to a standstill in the South West.

‘I am here not because he (Akeredolu) was the governor of Ondo state but what he stood for.

He was a patriot, a great nationalist, and somebody who believed in what he said particularly in the case of the invasion of the Fulani herdsmen in the South West.

He stood firm by calling a spade a spade as he insisted that Fulani herdsmen must get out of the forest where they hibernated.

He stood firm despite the support that herders were getting from the Buhari-led administration. That is my man.

Rotimi was a fantastic, courageous and courageous son of Oduduwa. He is a star of the Nigerian progressives.

Responding on behalf of the family, Prof. Akeredolu thanked Pa Adebanjo and the entire members of Afenifere for commiserating with the family in their moment of grief.

He said nobody expected the death of Akeredolu now but God knows best.

“However, the good news about his death is the testimonies of the people. This has kept us going,” he added.

