I will grant amnesty to bandits, replace their guns with cows ― Kaduna PRP guber candidate

The Kaduna State Gubernatorial candidate for the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Hayatuddeen Lawal Makarfi has declared that he will grant amnesty to bandits if he becomes governor in 2023.

Makarfi made this known in the ongoing political engagement with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state.

He maintained that if elected he would embark on a different approach in order to secure the state from banditry, Kidnapping and rustling.

“What I will do if I am elected is to grant amnesty to these hoodlums. I will sit with them to make the offer.

He also said, “I will disarm them, replace their AK-47 rifles with cattle. I will equally empower those interested in business and teach them to skill work as well as to integrate them into our society.

“A member of the party had started this move and engaged bandits kingpin, Bello Turji. For a long period of time, there was no attack but because there was no political will, the bandits are gradually launching attacks.

The gubernatorial candidate also remarked that while he cannot promised to re-engage the sack workers, but he has a different approach, saying, I will engage those interested in production and lack invite banks to assist them with soft loans and even funds to invest.

He also said he would off set the the back load of pension as their is no justification not to pay them after

Earlier, the state chairman of the NLC Ayuba Suleiman Magaji noted that PRP was an off shoot labour movement, saying, the founder of the party Aminu Kano was a core trade unionist before he opted for politics and founded the party.

According to him, one of the legacies of PRP was the introduction of Workers day celebration.

“I could remember, in the 80’s the then PRP government in Kano state introduced workers day and as a result of that, the federal government followed suit and today we all celebrate workers day in the country.

