Court orders INEC to resume voter registration exercise

Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja, has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to resume the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise until 90 days before next year’s general elections.

In a judgment delivered on Tuesday, the court ordered INEC to ensure that eligible Nigerians are not deprived of the opportunity to have the voter’s card for the forthcoming general elections.

Justice Ekwo held that it was the constitutional responsibility of the electoral umpire to make adequate provisions for the voter registration exercise in accordance with Nigerian laws.

Justice Ekwo, in the judgement, held that “the case of the plaintiffs succeeds on merit”.

The judgment was on a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1343/2022 filed by Anajat Salmat and three others, with INEC as the sole defendant.

The plaintiffs, in the suit, argued that INEC lacked the powers to stop the continuous voter registration in the face of extant provisions of the constitution.

The plaintiffs urged the court to order INEC to resume the exercise in accordance with the provisions of the law.

