37 dead, others injured in car accident on Damaturu-Maiduguri highway

A total of 37 people have been confirmed dead in a motor accident that occurred along the ever-busy Damaturu-Maiduguri highway while eight others were injured.

The fatal accident was confirmed to journalists on Tuesday by the Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO), Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Zone 12 comprising Bauchi, Borno and Yobe States, ACM Rotimi Adeleye.

Adeleye said that the accident occurred at about 1000hrs on Tuesday along the Maiduguri to Damaturu road very close to a village called Jakana involving three vehicles – two Hummer buses and 1 Golf saloon car.

He explained that the two Hummer buses that were conveying passengers collided and immediately caught fire while the 37 people involved died on the spot as they were burnt beyond recognition.

He said that FRSC immediately deployed men for a rescue mission where they liaised with the Borno State Commissioner of Police to obtain a court order for the mass burial of the victims.

Adeleye pointed out that the Hummer buses were coming from opposite directions where one had tyre burst and then had a head-on collision with the other before going up in flames. The Golf coming behind ran into them with little impact.

He stated that excessive overspeeding was the major cause of the accident and warned motorists to desist from overspeeding.

