I want to remove my traditional marks

I am an 18- year old female undergraduate. My parents informed me that my grandmother, without their knowledge, gave me traditional marks on my face when I was small. Now, as a mature lady, I find the marks very embarrassing. It is also the cause of my poor history of relationships. I will appreciate it if you can recommend a plastic surgeon who can help me to remove them.

Abosede (by SMS)

Although there are a number of creams in the market that are said can remove traditional facial marks, there is no fool proof remedy among all of them. In addition, surgical procedures are very expensive and not readily available. However, a visit to a Specialist or Teaching Hospital close to you to see a skin specialist (Dermatologist) and a Plastic Surgeon will greatly assist you in taking a final decision.

