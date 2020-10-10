I was admitted in hospital for 13 days the last time he beat me —Woman

A housewife, Ladidi Abbas, has dragged her husband, Shehu Abbas, to a Sharia court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna, Kaduna State, seeking divorce over alleged battery.

Abbas, who reside at Rigasa, Kaduna, said her husband usually beat her any time they had a misunderstanding.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the last time he did, she was hospitalised for 13 days.

“He usually beats me in front of our children. The last time he beat me, I was hospitalised for 13 days”, Ladidi said.

She prayed the court to dissolve their marriage and grant her custody of their children.

The defendant, Shehu, a retired journalist who also resides at Rigasa, denied the allegation.

“I have just started loving my wife. I love her more and more every hour,” he said.

Shehu thus prayed the court to grant him time to resolve their marital problems.

The judge, Murtala Nasir, after listening to both parties, ordered the complainant to bring witnesses to testify on her allegation of battery.

He then adjourned the case for further hearing.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE COVID-19: Nigeria’s Deaths Last Week Lowest In Five Months Last week’s record of seven COVID-19 deaths is Nigeria’s lowest in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows. According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded fewer weekly deaths was the nine deaths recorded between April 12 and 18. Restructuring: “I Won’t Succumb To Pressure – Buhari Against the mounting agitation for the restructuring of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is not moved and vowed not to succumb to pressure. A statement emanating from the office of presidential spokesman…

#EndSARS: Nigeria Police To Host Naira Marley On Live Chat

In response to concerns and complaints by Nigerian youths on the issue of unprofessional conducts by some Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the force has invited Nigerian singer and rapper, Azeez Fasola, popularly known as Naira Marley, to a live interview session with its Public Relations officer on Instagram.