I am a teenage female student with a good figure except for my flat buttocks. My friends make fun of me because of this and I don’t like it. I have heard of some ladies who were able to increase the size of their buttocks through surgery. I want to know if surgery is also good for me. Alternatively, you can recommend some drugs that can help me.

Idayat (by SMS)

There are currently no confirmed drugs that can increase the size of the buttocks. What is currently available are silicone implants which are surgically placed into the buttocks through an incision. This procedure is sometimes combined with fat grafting for maximum results. Apart from the high cost of such procedures and the long recovery time from the surgery, you also have to consider the high failure rate of the procedure before dabbling into it. I will prefer you keep your natural figure and ignore the jokes of your friends.

