I want to keep looking young

I recently met a former classmate and age mate of mine who looked almost ten years younger than me. When I asked her how she was able to look so young, she told me to try and eat less and sleep more. I have tried these for weeks but I have not seen any difference in my appearance. Kindly let me know what to do to keep looking young. I am currently 55 years of age.

Caroline (by SMS)

A large determinant of youthful look has to do with one’s genes. Many people who are able to maintain their youthful looks usually inherit this from their parents. However, it has also been confirmed that staying active on a daily basis through physical activities such as jogging, walking, playing tennis or riding a bike daily, are good ways to get the blood pumping and staying young. The choice of one’s diet is also very important. Daily consumption of vegetables, nuts and fruits in addition to the regular meals is also advisable. A moderate intake of alcohol and avoidance of smoking are also very important. In addition, having a stable emotional attitude despite the ups and downs of life is also key. Also and especially with women, aging is very different after 50. Hormones play a big part and menopause requires special attention. Be kind to yourself. Learn to like those imperfections. Focus on what you like and not what you don’t. And have lots of fun.

