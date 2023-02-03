By Israel Arogbonlo

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal on Friday said he regretted campaigning for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last election that saw Muhammadu Buhari emerged as president.

“Nothing is working under the APC government.

“I am sorry I campaigned for the party.

“I have now seen the light which is Peter Obi and have thus repented,” Mr Lawal said on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Mr Lawal made the comment while analysing Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s chances in the imminent February presidential polls.

He believes Peter Obi’s growing popularity in least expected areas will be a deciding factor in the forthcoming presidential election.

“Labour Party is gaining momentum in unexpected areas; it is taking the APC and PDP by storm because they never initially factored Peter Obi into the political permutations,” he said.

Nigerians have been lamenting the current economic woes under the APC-led government with less than 22 days to the poll.

Some analysts believe, with the present situation in the country, there is strong indication that the result of the election may slightly have a negative impact on the ruling party if not addressed.

