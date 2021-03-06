I need a baby boy

I am a successful business man of 45 years of age. Although I have a very happy married life, all my five children are girls and I urgently need a boy who will carry my family name after me. Some of my family members want me to marry another wife. What do you think?

Ogbonna (by SMS)

Despite the publicity from some news media, there is no guaranteed way to influence your chances of having have a boy. Even though some people may argue that by using timing, position, diet, and other methods you can alter the odds in favour of the male sperm, nothing short of medically implanting an embryo that is known to be a boy can give you a boy. In general there is approximately a 50/50 chance of having a boy or girl if things are left to nature. Moreover, it has been confirmed that the sex of a baby may actually be determined by the father in more ways than one. Not only do chromosomes in the sperm dictate the sex of the baby, but some fathers may be predisposed to have more boys or girls. Therefore, the idea of marrying another wife in order to have a baby boy should be discarded.

