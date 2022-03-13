I learnt a lot from my setback, I’m back stronger —W4

Afro pop singer and songwriter, Adewale Adepoju goes by the moniker, W4. He took the music industry by storm some years back but later went silent for a couple of years with fans wondering what took their favourite artiste off the music scene. Back with a trending song, the Osun State-born singer says he’s back like he never left.

Many people did not know that the name W4 has been around for a while; how would you describe the journey that brought you this level?

My whole life has been filled with the good and not-very-good moments in the last few years. You know the interesting part of it all is that I have been made stronger and wiser by events that have happened in my life. Now I understand life better and I am more knowledgeable in things I knew next to nothing about before. I feel like a new man at the moment because I understand life better now.

From your sound, to the voice and your approach to music, everything seems to have changed as we now hear a different sound from you. How did you get to put all these together?

I believe in uniqueness and the ability to stand out from the crowd; I like to be different in my way and because that is what makes me who I am. I have never compromised my uniqueness even when things got tough. The W4 sound remains a unique one. Ever since I started this music journey, I have had only one voice and a unique sound.

For somebody who has been around for a while and now getting much attention from music lovers, why do you think it took this long to be noticed?

One thing I truly admire about my brand is that despite my seeming absence from the music scene, I’ve enjoyed so much love from my fans and I can’t be less grateful to them for standing with me and always asking me to give them more.

What led to your absence from the music scene?

I will love to keep the reason to myself for now.

But your fans want to know…

All I can say for now is that they will get to know later. Let us focus on now and what I am bringing to the music industry. That’s what I want to keep my energy on.

The industry doesn’t always give music acts a second chance, how do you intend to ensure you stay on relevant beyond this moment?

For me, I know what it takes to stay in the minds of the people. With my experience and the knowledge I have acquired, one will remain relevant if you can continue to give your fans back to back music they can relate with. That’s the key and strategy I intend to use. I’m coming in bigger and better because I’ve learnt a lot from the past.

We have heard your music with BNXN. You seem to have a lot in common. How much influence did you draw from him?

BNXN is one young act that I admire, his talent and music skills remind me of myself during the early days of my career, I guess that’s why we seem to have a lot in common. I feel really good about our new collaboration, and the push has been massive.

Does it surprise you that W4 is the talk of the town now?

I won’t say I’m surprised; however I’m just so grateful for the love and attention I have drawn so far, I do not take it for granted. Despite the setbacks that came my way, I have received more support than I could imagine.

Did you see this big moment coming at all?

I did see it coming because every hard work deserves a win; I know I’ve put in a lot of hard work and with God by my side it has been love all the way and I am grateful.

Tell us about your music and what you had to go through to keep yourself in the game even when nobody was ready to listen to your sound?

Surprisingly, while I may not have been releasing songs, I was busy writing songs for other people. Beyond that, I have been involved in some entertainment-related jobs and gigs which team many people did not know I was part of.

That moment when it seemed it was not working for you, what were you doing to stay afloat?

I was writing music.

In your estimation, what does it take to be a complete musician?

In order to be a complete musician that is ready to take on the world, three things are pertinent; talent, discipline and grace. With these three, the sky would just be the starting point for any artiste.

They call you W4, what does that name imply and where did it come from?

W stands for Wale while the 4 stands for the four letters that make up the name Wale.

Who were the music stars that influenced your choice in music?

I’ve always looked up to music icons like Fela, Brandy, Drake, Music Soul child, among others; these are some of the people that have influenced my style of music.

After this trending song, how do you want to build on this momentum in order not to be seen as a one-hit singer?

The plan is to make more music; I’m determined to keep my name on the lips of music lovers both home and abroad. I have other works of art in the oven and I’ll be releasing them with time; for now my past songs have set the stage for me to pick up from where I left off.

The buzz around you this time is loud. Everyone wants to meet you. Don’t you think you could get drowned in this deluge of attention coming your way?

Discipline is the way up. Once you are disciplined and focused, you won’t let the fame get into your head such that you get drowned in the fame that comes with being in the industry. So I won’t let it get to me.

You don’t seem to be signed to any record label, are you?

I’m not signed to any record label at the moment, I’m just working with a new management called Scoop Universal.

Is that why your career took a long time to hit the big scene?

I had a label court case that kept me away for a while because I needed to elapse the time but thank God it has all been settled now.

Who is W4 and where did you grow up?

I am Adewale Adepoju and from Osun state; I grew up in Ojo and Festac.

