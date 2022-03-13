Anxiety over Kemi Afolabi’s health Actress diagnosed with lupus disease Doctors say I’ve five years to live —Actress

Actress Kemi Afolabi threw her friends and fans on social media into confusion on Friday when she revealed what her doctors told her about her failing health, saying she may have five more years to live before she dies.

The actress who has been in and out of the hospital is believed to be nursing an ailment that has also kept her off movie scene for a while.

As questions continue to mount about what could be responsible for her inability to appear in movies as she would have loved to, Afolabi broke her silence on Friday morning during an interview she granted popular TV host, Chude Jideonwo, saying her doctors have told her she has lived one year of the five years she has left on earth.

With deluge of prayers and kind wishes flooding her comment section from her fans and colleagues, who claimed they were never aware of her ill health, Afolabi disclosed that she has been spending a fortune on her health to get better.

Speaking about her challenges and how she got to know about her predicament, the University of Lagos graduate of Law revealed that doctors told her she had five years to live out of which she has spent one already.

She stated that she was diagnosed with Lupus disease, a rare health condition that occurs when the body’s immune system attacks tissues and organs.

According to her, “I have lupus and it is not curable. You just have to take medications for the rest of your life. I spend about a million naira every week on medication but I have not got the desired result.”

Afolabi quoted her doctor as saying: “Make sure you are with your loved ones. At least, you still have up to five years to live.”

Earlier in the year, she revealed that she was diagnosed with an incurable disease but the disease and how fast she was losing her once bubbling self to it.

Some of her colleagues have reached out to her and prayed for her recovery.

