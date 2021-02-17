I have been ‘captured’ into APC ― Daniel

Former governor of Ogun State, Chief Gbenga Daniel, on Tuesday, formally joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Daniel, who was a two-term governor of the state from 2003- 2011, announced his “resignation” from active politics on March 14, 2019.

He was Director-General of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation.

In a message shared with his supporters, the former governor said his decision to join the ruling party “might have suspected started with my supporting Governor Dapo Abiodun during the last election.

“I have since experienced an avalanche of encouragement to come on board.

“However in the last 48 hours, things took a dizzying speed with the decision of the APC National Chairman’s request to visit me at Asoludero on Wednesday with about three governors.

“While planning for the visit Governor Abiodun also decided to visit me with another set of Governors today (Tuesday). It therefore means that I have finally been ‘captured’.”

