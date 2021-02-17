JUST IN: Gunmen wearing school uniform storm secondary school in Niger, kill student, abduct many other students, teachers

Armed men have attacked Government Science College Kagara in Rafi Local government area of Niger State, Channels Television reported on Wednesday.

At least one student was feared killed and several other students abducted.

Some teachers and their family members residing within the college staff quarters were also said to have been abducted by the gunmen.

A government source who pleaded anonymity disclosed this to Channels Television via telephone conversation in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the source, the attackers were said to have stormed Government Science College Kagara at about 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday and started shooting sporadically.

In the process, a student was killed while some others sustained gunshot injuries.

The source could not, however, give the number of persons abducted and those injured as at the time of filing the report

The source further added that the gunmen were dressed in the same school uniform used by the students, disguising to be members of the school.

The latest attack comes barely three days after gunmen attacked a bus belonging to the Niger State Transport Authority (NSTA) along Minna-Zungeru Road and abducted at least 21 passengers.

The state governor, Abubakar Bello had condemned the abduction, promising to secure the release of the passengers.

