Bomb explosion kills seven children in Zamfara

The Zamfara State Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Dauran has confirmed the death of seven children following the explosion of a substance alleged to be a bomb in the state.

Speaking with newsmen on Tuesday evening, the commissioner said the victims went to the bush in search of firewood when they picked an explosive device and began playing with it before it exploded.

The Commissioner said, “Six were said to have died instantly, while others who sustained various degrees of injuries were immediately rushed to a hospital in Gusau, the state capital.

“Another girl has also died in the hospital, making the number who lost their lives seven.”

The teenage girls died in Magamin Diddi village in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State as a result of an explosion.

The deceased according to an indigene of the area, Malam Faruku Magami, were among the nine girls who went to the nearby bush in search of firewood.

According to Faruku, when the girls went into the nearby bush, they saw an object lying on the ground and out of curiosity, they wanted to open it when suddenly it exploded.

He stressed that people of Magamin Diddi village and other neighbouring villages were in fear since the incident happened.

“We have been in total fear since the incident happened because we learned that, it was a bomb that has exploded,” he said.

