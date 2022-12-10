I did not step down for PDP candidate ―Taraba ADC Reps candidate

The House of Representative candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for Donga, Takum, Ussa, and Yangtu Federal Constituency in Taraba State, Hon. Solomon Tertsua Peter on Saturday debunked the rumours circulating around that he has stepped down his ambition for the people’s Democratic Party PDP’s candidate, Hon. Haruna Gbana

Hon. Solomon Tertsua through his Campaign Organization Council urged his supporters to remain resolute as the action was a handiwork of mischief makers who are out to create confusion and divert the attention of supporters for PDP after seen that the ADC candidate was being widely accepted by constituents.

The campaign council in a statement signed by the director, Contact and Mobilization, Comr. Theophilus Amo-Amo, explained that Hon. Peter’s ambition was not for self-interest and is confident of winning.

“Our attention has been drawn to a series of calls and rumours circulating around that the candidate of the African Democratic Congress for Donga, Takum, Ussa, and Yangtu Federal Constituency of Taraba state, Hon. Solomon Tertsua Peter has withdrawn his ambition for the PDP candidate, Hon. Haruna Gbana

“We want to state very categorically that our candidate has not stepped down and will never step down for anybody.

“We are in the election to win. Hon. Peter’s rising political profile in the constituency has become a source of worry for many of his opponents who are desperately making efforts to quench his burning popularity, especially among the youth. The rumour of his stepping down is not only fake news but attests to fear the opponents especially the PDP are having about his candidacy.

“Hon. Solomon’s candidacy represents the unity of the diverse ethnic groups and interests in the constituency and he will implement all that he has promise to do if elected. He has continued to receive endorsements from youth groups, women, the elderly, religious and political leaders of thought in the constituency.

“While we urge our teaming supporters to disregard the rumour of his stepping down, we urge the supporters to collect and keep their PVCs to vote come February 2023.





“Our supporters must remain calm and law-abiding and not attack/assault anyone peddling the rumour. We must change the way politics is done in the constituency through the referendum come 2023,” the statement read.