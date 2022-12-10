Ndigbo in Lagos APC inaugurates committee, flags off campaign for 2023 elections

Ndigbo in the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Lagos State, has flagged off its campaign for the 2023 general election.

The group, comprising members of the party of Igbo extraction in Itire-Ikate LCDA also unveiled members of its executive committee led by Hon. Angel Chidi Okoro.

Speaking at the inauguration and flag-off ceremony held at the council secretariat in Lagos, a chieftain of the party and Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Drainage and Water Resources, Engr Joe Igbokwe, presented flags of office to the executive members while also urging them to massively mobilise for votes for the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the re-election bid of the incumbent governor of the state, Mr Sanwo-Olu and other candidates of the party to victory in the forthcoming election.

He admonished them to take the renewed hope and greater Lagos rising mantra of Tinubu and Governor Sanwo-Olu to the grassroots across the state.

He said, “The newly inaugurated executive members are the chieftains and workers of our party in Itire-Ikate LCDA. This is what we are here to inaugurate today to show how committed we are to the party.

“Itire-Ikate/Surulere is my constituency. This is my constituency. At every election, this is where I vote. And anytime I come here to vote, we cook and enjoy ourselves. It is a culture and it will continue to be so.

“Therefore, this is a call to the leadership of the newly inaugurated executive members of Ndigbo to work tirelessly to campaign for all the candidates of our great party and ensure victory for the party.

“On behalf of members, senatorial leaders and chieftains of our party, I hand over the party’s flag to you and I want you to go to the nooks and crannies of the district and establish our presence there.”





Also speaking at the event, the host and Executive Chairman of the district, Hon (Dr) Ahmed Apatira, tasked the Ndigbo community and its leadership to canvass for votes for the party, adding, “With the number of people present here today, I am sure if each of us can canvass for twenty people each to be multiplied by the number of people at this inauguration, then victory is assured for our party. I want every one of us to be an agent on the Election Day.”

Notable leaders present at the inauguration include Surulere APC Apex Leader, Chief D.O Adenekan, Itire-Ikate LCDA APC LGA chairman, Alhaji Sufariyu Ayinde Kushimo, Special Adviser to the Rt. Hon Speaker on political affairs, Chief Kenneth Uzoigwe, Hon. Chief Mrs Ngozi Adaife, APC state officers, Itire-Ikate APC LGA executives, ward chairmen among others.