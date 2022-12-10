FG allocates N470bn in 2023 budget to resolve strikes in universities

By Adeolu Adeyemo - Osogbo
President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday disclosed that his administration has provided a total sum of N470 billion in the 2023 budget to resolve the incessant strikes in the Nigerian higher institutions of learning.

He, however, promised to hand over a Nigeria that is free of insecurity to the next generation of leaders.

The president made the disclosure while speaking at the 46th convocation ceremony of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Represented by the Director of Academic Planning of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Dr Abiodun Saliu, Buhari said that, the administration has placed more premium on education and security.

According to him “Permit me to use this occasion to highlight some of the achievements of this administration in the area of education, particularly tertiary education. I make bold to say that my administration has released more funds into the education sector than any previous administration in this country. 

“The flagstaff of this administration remains the enhancement of higher educational institutions, as we are supportive of efforts to promote training, research and community services in our Universities. 

“We believe strongly that universities should be problem solvers and should impact heavily on the socio-economic life of the nation, we have placed more premium on education and security and we have no intention of lowering our guards until these two important sectors are fully reinvigorated.

He thereafter expressed concern with Nigerian workers because of the bad economy which he said is biting hard on everybody. He assured that in no distant time, more efforts would be made by the government to improve on what it has made available.

While affirming that, his administration remains firmly committed to the security of lives, property and investment across the country, he pledged that they will continue to confront all forms of banditry, criminality, terrorism and insurgency in the land and promised to hand over a Nigeria that is free of insecurity to the next generation of leaders.

He commended the management of the institution on the approach put in place to deal with lecturers involved in sexual harassment and charged other sister institutions to emulate the same.

“This university deserves commendation on the way and manner it is tackling sexual and other related harassments headlong, without minding whose ox is gored. I want other institutions of higher learning to emulate OAU in summarily terminating the appointment or dismissing any lecturer who uses or is using his advantageous position to sexually harass our young, unassuming, innocent and impressionable girls. We cannot continue to entrust the lives of our promising young girls into the hands of some sexually reckless individuals who are masquerading as lecturers on our campuses,” he said.

