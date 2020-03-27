I am sound, calm and in good spirit ― Bala Mohammed to well-wishers

For the second time since he was quarantined for testing positive to COVID-19 infection, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has assured the good people of the state and his well wishers that he is sound, calm and in good spirit despite been infected with COVID-19.

In a message he sent his well wishers through his SSA, Media, Muktar Gidado, made available to newsmen on Friday, the Governor assured that he is strong, capable and equal to the tasks.

Bala Mohammed who only regretted that his condition will not allow him to serve his dear people at this critical time of need said by Allah’s grace, the challenges are surmountable and thanked the well-wishers for their concern and care, especially their prayers as well as appreciated their love, encouragement and good wishes.

He said, “By the grace God, we shall have the courage, strength and faith to overcome all tribulations. Allah is the Greatest! He is Sufficient and Merciful. May these tests be the utmost expiation of our sins, limitations, and inadequacies.”

The Governor added that ” InshaAllah we shall overcome. With humility and gratitude, I wish all the people of Bauchi and Nigeria Allah’s bountiful blessings, prosperity, and protection from the scourge of sickness, insecurity, and poverty.”

Bala Mohammed, however, appreciated the numerous calls, flurry of text messages and WhatsApp posts sympathising with him, prayed God to continue to guide and protect all of them out there.

The Governor concluded by saying, “Thank God I am still leading the fight against our numerous challenges from isolation.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE