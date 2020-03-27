Governor Sule test negative for COVID-19, out of  self- isolation

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr Abdullahi Sule, has tested negative to coronavirus and he is out of self-isolation.

Others who tested negative are the Deputy Governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe and the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage (Rtrd) who had contacts with confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

Also tested negative was a man who came into Lafia town for a wedding and had to be isolated at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital ( DASH), Lafia for exhibiting symptoms suspected to be that of COVID – 19.

Governor Sule while disclosing the test results to Journalists on Friday during a press briefing held at the Government House Lafia, said he went into self-isolation and sent his samples for testing after two persons he met days ago tested positive for coronavirus.

“A few days ago, I went into self-isolation, the reason why I decided to do that was because I came into contact with about two confirmed cases at the presidential villa as a result of carrying out my responsibilities and those two cases were confirmed positive.”

“I believe I should show an example by going into self-isolation, I gave the medical team the opportunity to actually conduct their test and to show the example, I should stay away from the public, my aides and family in case I’m infected so that I don’t spread it.

“I am happy to tell you that the result came out negative, my deputy who is always with me also tested negative, the Emir of Lafia who also came into contact with some of the infected person at the villa also tested negative

He said that due to the proximity of the state to Abuja “it is important for Nasarawa state to take most stringent steps to curtail the spread, the treatment and care of affected persons are extremely high and as a result of that, we don’t have a test centre, we are not yet well equipped in Nasarawa state.

“We are so lucky that there is a test centre in Abuja, Nigeria as a whole has limitations when it comes to severe test for this particular virus,” he said

The governor explained that the state government cannot equip all the isolation centres in the state due to lack of funds but will equip few selected centres based on their proximity to the FCT.

He directed the closure of churches, mosques and motor parks as temporary measures to avoid the spread of the disease.

He maintains further that all social gatherings such as naming ceremonies, weddings and other gatherings are unnecessary at the movement.

He said that all almajiris who are not from the state will be evacuated back to their state while the government make efforts to take care of the feeding of indigenous almajiris who are confined in one place.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Coronavirus: We Must Provide Relief Before Lockdown, Lawan Urges FG • Insists on NASS committees’ monitoring of N6.5 billion for NCDC

As the Federal Government considered total lockdown to combat the spread of the pandemic, coronavirus, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has called on the Federal Government to immediately put in place measures to guarantee relief for poor Nigerians whose daily livelihood would be affected as a result of… Read full story

Air France Airlifts 260 French Citizens Out Of Nigeria

Air France airline has begun to airlift French citizens from Nigeria. The evacuation which kicked off following the approval given by the Federal Government to an earlier request by the Air France General Manager in Nigeria, Michel Colleau, saw about 260 nationals of the country being evacuated out of Nigeria on Thursday… Read full story

COVID-19: Abba Kyari Undergoing Treatment In Secured Facility ― FG •SGF Boss Mustapha, health minister, Perm Sec test negative

The Federal Government finally opened up on Thursday on the state of health of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari who tested positive to COVID-19, after returning from a trip to Germany and Egypt and interacted fully with top government officials at the Presidency and Nigeria power circle… Read full story

Coronavirus: Nigeria Records 14 New Cases Thursday, Total Now 65

14 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Thursday, bringing the total number of Nigerians with the virus to 65, as at 8.35 pm. According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 12 were Lagos cases while the remaining two were in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)… Read full story

COVID-19: Founder Of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu Donates N1 Billion To Support Nigeria’s Response

To strengthen national response to COVID-19 in Nigeria, industrialist and founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has announced a donation of N1 billion in cash through the BUA Foundation, and has also placed an order for an additional donation of equipment and medical supplies including testing kits and… Read full story

COVID-19: Fuel Scarcity Back In Abuja, Hawkers Back To Business

As the battle against the dreaded coronvirus scourge hots up nationwide, the residents of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja and its environs may have to contend with aquate shortage Petroleum products as long queues of vehicles surfaced on Thursday evening despite restriction of movements order in force… Read full story

Coronavirus: Returnee Who Allegedly Hid Self Discovered At Home In Benue

The apprehension in Makurdi, the capital city of Benue State in the past few days over the presence of a returnee (names withheld) who allegedly hid has subsided after he was located by government officials… Read full story

UCH Doctors Go Into Isolation After Contacts With Suspected Coronavirus Cases

The Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo State, Professor Jesse Otegbayo, has disclosed that some doctors in the hospital have embarked on self-isolation after they had contacts with some people suspected of having coronavirus in the hospital… Read full story

Coronavirus: CBN Triggers Business Continuity Plans • Directs non-essential staff to stay away from work

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has asked its non-essential staff to work from home as from… Read full story