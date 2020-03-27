COVID-19 Adeboye donates 11 ICU facilities

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has joined other well-meaning Nigerians to support the Nigeria healthcare system with the donation of 11 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facilities fully fitted with ventilators in Lagos, Ogun and Plateau state to curtail the pandemic disease, coronavirus in Nigeria.
The development which was established through the church’s Christian Social Responsibility initiative, His Love Foundation (HLF), noted that the gesture was part of the church’s effort to join forces with the government and the health sector to combat the deadly disease in the country.
The notable cleric said that the church was poised to strengthen and support on the improvement of healthcare facilities in Nigeria, which is now found to be very useful as the government is currently earnest effort to curtail COVID-19 pandemic.
ALSO READ: COVID-19: Delta govt exempts filling stations from total shutdown
Adeboye noted that the church will not relent on its efforts to impact lives positively by providing spiritual and physical support to everyone irrespective of where they are from in Nigeria, just as he noted that he believes that the ultra-modern ICUs will be put into good use by the authorities during this trying period to the glory of God.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Coronavirus: We Must Provide Relief Before Lockdown, Lawan Urges FG • Insists on NASS committees’ monitoring of N6.5 billion for NCDC
As the Federal Government considered total lockdown to combat the spread of the pandemic, coronavirus, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has called on the Federal Government to immediately put in place measures to guarantee relief for poor Nigerians whose daily livelihood would be affected as a result of… Read full story
Air France Airlifts 260 French Citizens Out Of Nigeria
Air France airline has begun to airlift French citizens from Nigeria. The evacuation which kicked off following the approval given by the Federal Government to an earlier request by the Air France General Manager in Nigeria, Michel Colleau, saw about 260 nationals of the country being evacuated out of Nigeria on Thursday… Read full story
COVID-19: Abba Kyari Undergoing Treatment In Secured Facility ― FG •SGF Boss Mustapha, health minister, Perm Sec test negative
The Federal Government finally opened up on Thursday on the state of health of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari who tested positive to COVID-19, after returning from a trip to Germany and Egypt and interacted fully with top government officials at the Presidency and Nigeria power circle… Read full story
Coronavirus: Nigeria Records 14 New Cases Thursday, Total Now 65
14 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Thursday, bringing the total number of Nigerians with the virus to 65, as at 8.35 pm. According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 12 were Lagos cases while the remaining two were in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)… Read full story
COVID-19: Founder Of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu Donates N1 Billion To Support Nigeria’s Response
To strengthen national response to COVID-19 in Nigeria, industrialist and founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has announced a donation of N1 billion in cash through the BUA Foundation, and has also placed an order for an additional donation of equipment and medical supplies including testing kits and… Read full story
COVID-19: Fuel Scarcity Back In Abuja, Hawkers Back To Business
As the battle against the dreaded coronvirus scourge hots up nationwide, the residents of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja and its environs may have to contend with aquate shortage Petroleum products as long queues of vehicles surfaced on Thursday evening despite restriction of movements order in force… Read full story