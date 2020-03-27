COVID-19 Adeboye donates 11 ICU facilities

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has joined other well-meaning Nigerians to support the Nigeria healthcare system with the donation of 11 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facilities fully fitted with ventilators in Lagos, Ogun and Plateau state to curtail the pandemic disease, coronavirus in Nigeria.

The development which was established through the church’s Christian Social Responsibility initiative, His Love Foundation (HLF), noted that the gesture was part of the church’s effort to join forces with the government and the health sector to combat the deadly disease in the country.

The notable cleric said that the church was poised to strengthen and support on the improvement of healthcare facilities in Nigeria, which is now found to be very useful as the government is currently earnest effort to curtail COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Adeboye, the first ICU attached to Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Lagos; the ICU in Jos Specialist Hospital, Plateau as well as the Ultra-Modern Intensive Care Unit, at the RCCG Health Center, Mowe, Ogun State, are fully functional and open to address the immediate health needs of Nigerians and host communities.

“These ICUs across the three states in Nigeria – Lagos, Plateau and Ogun states can now fully support treatments for confirmed coronavirus cases particularly those requiring ventilators to aid their respiration.

“In addition to the ICUs, several other projects have been executed over the years in the areas of education, skills acquisition and daily feeding program that has fed over 60 million people in the past one year. The church continues to live within its expectation as a church that truly understands its Christian social responsibilities; this is a confirmation of the broadness of mind and reach of the church,” he added.

Adeboye noted that the church will not relent on its efforts to impact lives positively by providing spiritual and physical support to everyone irrespective of where they are from in Nigeria, just as he noted that he believes that the ultra-modern ICUs will be put into good use by the authorities during this trying period to the glory of God.

