COVID-19: Delta govt exempts filling stations from total shutdown

The Delta State government has exempted members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) from the total shutdown of the state to mitigate the spread of the Covid-19 scourge in the state.

Commissioner, Ministry Of Oil And Gas, Delta State, Prince Emman Amgbaduba, made the clarification in a statement made available to journalists on Friday in Warri, Delta State.

He urged members of IPMAN to maintain skeletal staff, social distancing, and have themselves armed with their identity cards.

“Please be informed that filling stations in Delta State are exempted from the total shutdown under the following conditions listed below;

“Maintain skeletal staff, maintain social distancing, and staff must carry a valid ID card of the petrol station,” he noted.

Amgbaduba, however, warned Deltans against the abuse of the exemption of filling stations in the total shutdown by violating the shutdown directive.

“The purpose of this is for Deltans to note that our governor, Sen. Dr Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa is not unmindful of the fact that Deltans don’t have the individual capacity to store PMS and AGO and as such, would not advise anybody to store petrol or diesel at home.

“Deltans are also advised to note that this shutdown by our state government is in the interest of all Deltans, and this opening for petrol, diesel and gas should not be abused as strict enforcement of the shutdown will be observed,” he warned.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Coronavirus: We Must Provide Relief Before Lockdown, Lawan Urges FG • Insists on NASS committees’ monitoring of N6.5 billion for NCDC

As the Federal Government considered total lockdown to combat the spread of the pandemic, coronavirus, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has called on the Federal Government to immediately put in place measures to guarantee relief for poor Nigerians whose daily livelihood would be affected as a result of… Read full story

Air France Airlifts 260 French Citizens Out Of Nigeria

Air France airline has begun to airlift French citizens from Nigeria. The evacuation which kicked off following the approval given by the Federal Government to an earlier request by the Air France General Manager in Nigeria, Michel Colleau, saw about 260 nationals of the country being evacuated out of Nigeria on Thursday… Read full story

COVID-19: Abba Kyari Undergoing Treatment In Secured Facility ― FG •SGF Boss Mustapha, health minister, Perm Sec test negative

The Federal Government finally opened up on Thursday on the state of health of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari who tested positive to COVID-19, after returning from a trip to Germany and Egypt and interacted fully with top government officials at the Presidency and Nigeria power circle… Read full story