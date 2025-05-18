I am single but not searching –Nkechi Blessing

Controversial Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has confirmed she is currently single, following a quiet breakup with her partner, who was reportedly an aide to the Delta State Governor.

In a recent post on social media, the outspoken screen star revealed that she has been outside Nigeria for over a month. Despite her new relationship status, Nkechi made it clear that she has no intention of jumping into a new romance anytime soon.

“I am single but not searching,” she stated. “I left the shores of Nigeria over a month ago, and I am enjoying the peace that comes with being alone.”

However, her revelation has stirred reactions among fans, many of whom have expressed concern over her seemingly swift transitions between relationships.

Nkechi has reportedly been in two public relationships within a span of four years, prompting criticism from some observers who feel she moves on too quickly.

Despite the chatter, Nkechi appears unbothered. Known for her bold personality and fierce independence, she has never been one to shy away from addressing her personal life publicly.