Police arrest suspected kidnapper in Kwara

Police operatives in Kwara state have arrested a man suspected of being a child kidnapper in Ilorin, the state capital.

The suspect, said to be from Osun state, was apprehended by a joint patrol team of police operatives and community vigilante members during a routine operation on Friday evening.

Tribune Online gathered that the suspect was rescued from a violent mob, who had accused him of attempted kidnapping of a child and were on the verge of executing jungle justice.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, who confirmed the incident, said that the suspect is currently in police custody, adding that investigations would continue to ascertain the facts surrounding the allegations and identify other individuals who may be connected to the incident.

He said, “The Kwara state Police Command is aware of a video circulating the media space of a young man who was accused and apprehended for child kidnapping in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

“The Command wishes to inform members of the public that on Friday, 16th May, 2025, at about 1900hrs, operatives of the Kwara State Police Command apprehended an adult male (name unknown) alleged for child kidnapping in Ilorin.

“The suspect, who claimed he was from Osun state, was apprehended by a joint patrol team of police operatives and community vigilante members during a routine operation.

“He was rescued from a violent mob who had accused him of attempted kidnapping of a child and were on the verge of executing jungle justice.

“The suspect is currently in police custody as investigations continue to ascertain the facts surrounding the allegations and identify other individuals who may be connected to this incident.

“The complainant(s) involved are yet to report at the command headquarters to provide more information to aid police detectives in unravelling this incident. Further updates will be provided as investigations unfold.

“The Kwara Police Command reiterated its stance against mob action and jungle justice, saying that such acts are not only unlawful but can also result in the miscarriage of justice.

“Members of the public are strongly advised to report all suspicious activities to the nearest police station rather than resort to self-help or violence.”

The statement also said that the state commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, remained committed to protecting lives and property and ensuring that justice is served within the bounds of the law.

