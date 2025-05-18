NIMASA: Who is afraid of MEMS?

By: Femi Ilemobade

WHEN news broke that Dr Dayo Mobereola would be the new Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, not many doubted his capacity to succeed in the role.

For the few who did, his near-perfect record as a public servant and the swift reforms he initiated immediately after his appointment quickly changed their perspective.

Having served as the Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, for 12 years, and the Commissioner for Transportation in Lagos State for one year, Mobereola, appointed to lead NIMASA, on March 11, 2024, immediately gained the spotlight.

His appointment, a deliberate move by the Presidency, was based on his remarkable achievements at LAMATA, where he established a sustainable business model that is now envied by many states.

Is it the Blue Line, which has become the go-to choice for passengers commuting between the Mile 2 and Marina axis of Lagos? Or, the BRT vehicles that have changed road transportation in Nigeria’s economic nerve centre? Name it! In fact, the integrated payment system introduced under him can be described as a first in a nation where individuals create systems that would be beneficial to their pockets.

With this and more, Mobereola became a natural choice to be handed the mandate to transform NIMASA, which he is doing 14 months into his four years tenure.

It is no wonder then that his latest effort to completely revolutionise the agency is drawing the ire of critics benefitting from the status quo.

It was Dr Martin Luther King Jr, who said: “A man dies when he refuses to stand up for that which is right. A man dies when he refuses to stand up for justice. A man dies when he refuses to take a stand for that which is true.”

Read Also: Police arrest suspected kidnapper in Kwara

For those who do not know Mobereola, he would rather face fierce opposition until he triumphs than back down from developing a Maritime Electronic Management System, MEMS, if it meant changing NIMASA for the better.

What is MEMS?

It is an initiative that would significantly boost NIMASA’s operational efficiency through automation and digitisation in areas such as registration and certification; waste management and pollution control; cabotage and terminal operations; seafarer and incident management; maritime security, vessel surveillance and stakeholder engagement.

Why is it generating concerns?

Spin doctors have described the agreement, currently awaiting approval from the Federal Executive Council, FEC, as a proposed revenue-sharing agreement between NIMASA and a private firm, Royal Diadem Consults Ltd, that would see the company receive 13.5 per cent of NIMASA’s total revenue over a 15-year period.

According to the propagandists, Royal Diadem, which proposed to invest N7.54 billion in developing a technology that would enhance NIMASA’s efficiency, transparency and regulatory compliance, is targeting a large chunk of NIMASA’s revenue for a long time. However, it is all lies!

What is the truth?

MEMS would bring digital traceability to the core of Nigeria’s maritime operations.

In fact, the technology would provide real-time visibility into vessel movements, operational logs and regulatory interactions.

Industry observers familiar with the development lauded it, saying through automated alerts, smart invoicing, and centralised data integration, NIMASA, with MEMS would be able to detect, document and respond to maritime activities with greater precision and efficiency, eliminating unnecessary bottlenecks while strengthening compliance.

Likewise, with MEMS, each waste offload can be logged, time-stamped and automatically billed, converting previously missed opportunities into a consistent revenue stream while ensuring environmental standards are met. So, who then is afraid of Mobereola’s MEMS?

What is Mobereola’s records in 14-months?

Since assuming office, Mobereola has overseen a significant transformation within the agency. One of the most notable achievements has been the eradication of piracy within Nigerian waters, a feat that underscores the agency’s renewed commitment to maritime safety and security.

In tandem with security improvements, staff welfare has seen a marked uplift, with timely promotions implemented to address and restructure the previously top-heavy personnel system.

Among his first reforms upon assuming office was the automation of NIMASA’s systems.

This move was strategically aimed at fostering transparency and efficiency in the agency’s operations, effectively putting an end to outdated, opaque practices that had long plagued the system.

Under Mobereola’s leadership, the Blue Deep Project, an initiative focused on safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime domain, is now fully operational.

The project has not only reinforced the country’s maritime security infrastructure but also earned Nigeria commendation from the United States Coast Guard, USCG.

Notably, the USCG has given Nigeria high marks for its implementation of the International Ship and Port Facility Security, ISPS, Code, ranking the country among the world’s top-performing nations in this regard.

Another landmark milestone is the near-final disbursement of the long-awaited Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund, CVFF.

This government-backed initiative aims to bolster indigenous participation in coastal shipping, an area historically dominated by foreign operators.

To date, $700 million has been earmarked for disbursement.

Twelve Primary Lending Institutions, PLIs, have been selected to facilitate the fund’s rollout, and the application process for local operators has already been finalized.

Speaking at a recent stakeholders’ meeting in Lagos, Mobereola said the CVFF is not just about vessel financing, it is a strategic tool to boost local capacity, strengthen the national maritime industry, and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP.

What’s more?

With a Ph.D. and an M.Sc. in Transport Economics from the University of Wales, United Kingdom, NIMASA has used his experience to enhance cabotage enforcement to ensure that Nigerian-owned vessels benefit from coastal trade opportunities.

Within a short while, Mobereola has also intensified monitoring efforts to ensure compliance with local content laws, thereby demonstrating a commitment to repositioning NIMASA as a key driver of Nigeria’s maritime economy.

In a similar vein, NIMASA has strengthened collaborations with security agencies to curb illicit activities in Nigerian waters. An interesting and purposeful initiative in this regard is the agency’s partnership with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, to combat drug trafficking.

This collaboration has enhanced surveillance and intelligence-sharing mechanisms, significantly improving maritime security and ensuring safer, more regulated waterways for legitimate trade and investment.

Through the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, he facilitated Tinubu’s signing of six International Maritime Organisation, IMO, instruments of accession.

This milestone, industry observers at the time, noted that it will update Nigeria’s record and rating with the global shipping body, aligning the country’s maritime governance with international standards.

•Ilemobade is a maritime analyst based in Lagos