I am always anxious and sad

Ask the Doctor
By Dr. Wale Okediran
I am always anxious

I have been feeling low for some time. I am usually worried by concerns about my health, money, family and work issues. I also feel easily exhausted with occasional headache, poor appetite and sleeping problems. Please what is wrong with me?

Comfort (by SMS)

 

This looks like a case of depression. Some cases of depression can be very mild and therefore manageable by identifying and treating some of the causes some of which you have enumerated. However, in some instances, you may need some form of counselling and medications by a professional. In view of this, I will strongly suggest that you seek an appointment with your family doctor as soon as possible.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

You might also like
Ask the Doctor

Is walking good for me?

Ask the Doctor

My pile is bleeding

Ask the Doctor

I have heartburn

Ask the Doctor

My troublesome pimples

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More