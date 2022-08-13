I am always anxious and sad

I have been feeling low for some time. I am usually worried by concerns about my health, money, family and work issues. I also feel easily exhausted with occasional headache, poor appetite and sleeping problems. Please what is wrong with me?

Comfort (by SMS)

This looks like a case of depression. Some cases of depression can be very mild and therefore manageable by identifying and treating some of the causes some of which you have enumerated. However, in some instances, you may need some form of counselling and medications by a professional. In view of this, I will strongly suggest that you seek an appointment with your family doctor as soon as possible.

