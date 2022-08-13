My wife insulted me, described my manhood as thin stick —Husband

AN ELEVEN-year old marriage of a couple in Lusaka, Zambia, has crashed because the woman has been telling her husband that his manhood was too small.

According to Zambia Observer, with a bruised ego, Daniel Mbewe, aged 32, of Kanyama Compound, has walked out on his wife, Susan Phiri, 28 and has vowed not to return to his matrimonial home.

But in an effort to get the father of her three children back to her bed, Susan petitioned the Lusaka Boma Local Court to reconcile her with her husband.

Daniel complained in court that despite his efforts in bed which resulted in Susan being pregnant three times, she constantly belittled the size of his manhood.

According to him, he left home when he could no longer stand his wife’s humiliating comments.

“My wife would pass hurtful remarks at me describing my manhood as a thin stick,” Daniel said.

He told the court that he was in fact looking forward to marrying another woman because he did not want to reconcile with Susan as she was disrespectful.

However, the court heard a different story when Susan took the stand.

“My husband deserted the house early July for no apparent reason and has since refused to come back,” Susan told the court.

She said prior to Daniel’s departure from their matrimonial home, he would complain about how unattractive she had become and that she would abscond from bathing until it was bedtime.

Having taken note of Daniel’s refusal to reconcile with Susan, senior court magistrate, Mubukwani Matakala, advised either of the parties to file for divorce saying they were irreconcilable.

