‘My husband neglected me, denied me feeding allowance for 2 yrs’

Crime & Court
By Toluwani Olamitoke
A housewife, Rabi Mohammed, has approached a Grade I Area Court, Kubwa, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), seeking the dissolution of her marriage over alleged failure by her husband, Atiku Adamu, to provide food.

Rabi said that she married Atiku according to Islamic personal law for four years.

According to the News Agency of  Nigeria (NAN), She accused Atiku of failing to provide funds for her feeding and general maintenance in the last two years.

“He has not visited me in two years and does not take proper care of me.  I cannot bear it any longer,” Mohammed said.

She urged the court to dissolve their marriage on the grounds of her husband’s absence, lack of care and feeding.

The respondent had however been served court summons twice but failed to appear in court.

The judge, Muhammad Adamu, ordered that the respondent should be served with the court summons again.

He adjourned the matter  till August 15.

Comments

