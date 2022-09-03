I always feel tired

I am a 25 -year -old undergraduate. I have been feeling tired for the past few weeks and this has been affecting my health. Kindly let me know what to do about it.

Bitrus (by email)

Fatigue may be caused by simple factors like a lack of sleep, stress, poor fluid intake or coming down with a cold or the flu. It can also be caused by other issues such as poor diet, too much consumption of caffeine, obesity or some other underlying health conditions. Even though everyone feels tired from time to time, chronic fatigue can harm your quality of life and prevent you from doing things you enjoy. In most cases, fatigue can be remedied by lifestyle or dietary modifications, correcting a nutrient deficiency, or treating an underlying medical condition. You may need to consult a doctor for proper attention if your self- help methods do not work.

