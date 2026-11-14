How traders turn Lagos waterways into dump sites

•We have no option —Traders •We are not aware, will investigate —LAWMA

In most parts of the world, inland waterways constitute a source of tourism, a huge source of revenue for littoral countries. But in Nigeria, such commercial potential is hardly exploited because the country’s inland waterways do not hold the attraction. The waters are dark, dirty and constitute a health hazard to the people, and also unwholesome for the economic wellbeing of Lagos State and the country. TOLA ADENUBI reports how markets at the waterways are aiding the abuse of the waterways.

One of the distinctive elements of Lagos State is the huge volume of water that surrounds it. For instance, Lagos inland waterways cover 17 percent of the state, spanning key water bodies, including the Lagos Lagoon, Ologe Lagoon, Porto-Novo Creek, Badagry Creeks, and the Atlantic Ocean. Besides, fittingly qualifying the state as that of an Aquatic Splendour, not a few believe that, if well managed, such waters could constitute another source of huge revenue for the relevant authorities, as obtained in other parts of the globe, blessed with such resources.

But, in Lagos, what ordinarily should have been a source of blessing to residents and the relevant authorities in charge, is fast turning out to be a curse. The waterways are being converted to refuse dumps and waste disposal channels, instead of being revenue-generating channels. Traders and residents, who live around these waterways have resorted to dumping their wastes into these waters. The residents and traders’ alibi are that since the authorities in charge of waste disposal are out of sight in their areas, they had little or no choice than to use the waterways.

Interestingly, whenever confronted with the adverse economic implications and its potential health hazards, the common response from the perpetrators of the act has always been: “What do we do?” They insist that they resort to the act because there are no other options available for them to dispose their wastes.

Checks by Weekend Lagos revealed that the major markets operating along many of the waterways’ routes in Lagos, are culpable. Traders in those markets empty their waste in the waterways, thereby damaging fisheries and marine lives, while also putting waterways transportation at risk of engine damage or unnecessary boat mishaps.

Many traders, mostly women, who spoke with the correspondent, explained that authorities, saddled with the responsibilities of clearing wastes in the state, were hardly seen in the area, thereby leaving them with no option than to resort to ‘self help’.

Liverpool Market

The Liverpool market is a small trading spot under the Liverpool bridge in Apapa. Besides the fact that the market serves passengers who board or disembark from watercrafts at the Liverpool jetty, it also serves nearby communities like Kirikiri, Apapa GRA and Tin-Can axis.

When Saturday Tribune visited the market, some of the market women were seen emptying their wastes unchallenged in the waterways, just beside some wooden boats used for waterways transportation.

One of the traders, Modinat Niniola, who spoke with the correspondent, explained that they had no option than to resort to the unwholesome practice since there was no waste disposal arrangement around the market.

Modinat said: “Just look around you, you can see heaps of waste on top of the Liverpool bridge. Those wastes have been there for months, uncleared. They exude disturbing stench that makes trading here in Liverpool very uncomfortable for us.

“You know the story regarding waste evacuation in Lagos. Everywhere you go, you will see heaps of refuse littering the roadside. The Liverpool Market is not an exception to what many parts of Lagos face when it comes to waste disposal efforts. Most of our surroundings are filled with uncleared waste.

“So, when we have fresh waste to dispose, we have no option than to dump them in the waterways because the waste bins are filled up and are already pouring on the roadside.

“If the wastes are plenty and can raise eyebrow, we wait until it’s late in the night to dispose it in the waterways. The Lagos Lagoon has become our only way of emptying our waste without having the disturbing stench around the Liverpool Market.

“Once you dump the waste in the water, it flows with the tide and is gone in minutes. But if you dump your waste in the already filled up waste bins around here, they remain there and add to the already decomposing waste that have remained uncleared for months.

“Sometimes, the stench can be very hard for some of our colleagues that sell food here. That’s why we even pay young boys to help us reduce the heaps of refuse around us by clearing some of it and pouring them in the waterways at night under the cover of darkness.”

When asked if the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) does not come around, she said “We hardly see them here. They can come once in about six months, and this is not commensurate with the amount of waste that is generated at the market. Here in Liverpool, we have food sellers, fish sellers, drink sellers and others.

“We even have traders who come by boat from nearby islands like Sagbokoji to trade here. So, if we have to wait for every six months to evacuate waste, then most of us won’t be able to stay here to display our wares. That means the whole place would be drowned in waste.”

When told that waste dumping is hazardous to marine life and even pose danger to waterways transportation, an alcoholic drink seller at Liverpool, Chinwe Adindu, said “What can we do?

Adindu continued: “We are emptying our waste in the waterways because there are no alternatives. If you look around you, there are heaps of waste everywhere. Even the Liverpool bridge above us is littered with waste. That should tell you about the kind of waste disposal system that operates around here.

“If we don’t empty our waste in the waterways, where do we empty them?”

Idumota Market

Like the Liverpool Market in Apapa, dumping of refuse in the waterways is also a regular occurrence at Idumota market. However, it takes place on a lower scale there due to the presence of different state government law- enforcement officials.

Checks by Weekend Lagos however confirmed that at night, traders engage street urchins, commonly known as Area Boys, to help them dispose their waste into the Lagos lagoon under the cover of darkness, for a fee.

Planned Enforcement

When Weekend Lagos sought the view of the firm mandated by the Federal Government to clean up the nation’s waterways, Parts Central Limited, the company explained that it had indeed noted some markets where dumping of refuse in the waterways happen, and that plans were under way to sensitise many of the market men and women before enforcement actions would commence.

The Managing Director of Parts Central Ltd., Mr. Henry Onifade, admitted that “Yes, we have noted some markets where traders dump waste in the Lagos waterways. Plans are on the way to sensitise the market women. Many of these market women don’t know the harm that comes with dumping of waste in our waterways.

“Aside from harming marine life and also posing as danger for waterways transportation, it also increases the risk of epidemic outbreak because some communities depend on these water bodies for survival.

“We are ramping up plans to begin sensitisation of markets located along our waterways because we have noticed that waste dumping in waterways is common at markets located near the Lagos Lagoon.

“We will sensitise the traders on the danger of dumping of waste inside the waterways and we will help provide waste dumping bins at the jetties near these markets to provide alternative waste dumping options for these market women.

“We are not only looking at markets near the waterways. We are also looking at Tank Farm operators at Tin-Can Island Ports. Our investigations have revealed that many of these Tank Farms dispose their liquid wastes, which are highly chemicalised, into the Lagos lagoon.

“We will have to sensitise the Tank Farms too on the dangers of disposing their waste into the Lagos lagoon. This has to stop if we must have a cleaner waterway.”

The Parts Central Boss also used the opportunity to warn against continuous dumping of human waste into the waterways by waste disposal firms, stating that sensitisation against such actions would commence soon.

“We have also noticed that emptying of human faeces into the Lagos Lagoon still persists. There is this general notion that fishes eat human faeces, so when the trucks come to a house to empty the soak-away, the faeces should be taken to the lagoon for disposal. This is wrong and we will be sensitising people against this act very soon,” he stated.

Onifade stated that dumping human faeces and untreated sewage into waterways remains illegal in Nigeria, and in most jurisdictions worldwide, with environmental and public health laws strictly prohibiting discharge of raw sewage or human faeces into rivers and lagoons.

“Very soon, our sensitisation teams would be moving around to enlighten the people. We have to get it right as regards waterways cleanliness in Nigeria,” the Parts Central Boss explained.

We are not aware, will investigate —LAWMA

When Weekend Lagos also got in touch with the spokesman of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Mr Olabamiji Sanusi, he claimed that he was not aware of dumping of waste in the waterways by markets located near the Lagoon but promised to investigate the development.

“I am not aware of people dumping refuse and waste in the waterways at Liverpool or Idumota Markets. But I can assure you that we will investigate the matter,” the LAWMA Spokesman told Weekend Lagos.

But a resident, who would not want his name in print, argued the relevant authorities were merely playing the ostrich by claiming that they had no knowledge of the development.

The resident, who lives in Iyana Ipaja but works at the General Hospital on the Lagos Island, stated that those acts were no longer perpetrated discreetly, but in the open.

“One may even be tempted to think there is no law being flouted by those perpetrating the act. For instance, it is an open spectacle around Marina, especially those bridges close to waterways. You see people living under those bridges. The question is: How do they dispose their wastes? Where do they pour the water used to wash those cloths that are seen spread under the bridges?” he asked.

He would, however, want the state government to come up with an effective waste management system around the waterways in the state, before thinking of an enforcement.

The above advice could not have been more apt. Besides averting potential health hazards, maintaining the state’s waterways could be another veritable source through which it can enhance its economic fortunes, especially at a time Nigerians are looking beyond oil, and are exploring other resources to improve the nation’s economic standing.