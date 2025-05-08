How to survive Lagos without losing your mind

Living in Lagos is an adventure in itself. That’s why they say Lagos is not for the weak. As the largest city in Nigeria and one of the fastest-growing cities in the world, according to the National Population Commission (NPC) and global reports like the World Population Review, Lagos can easily feel overwhelming.

The traffic, noise, hustle, and stress are very real. However, with the right mindset and strategies, you can not only survive but thrive.

If you’re wondering how to navigate Lagos without losing your sanity, this article is your guide.

1. Accept That Lagos is Crazy and Embrace It

The first rule of surviving Lagos is to accept that the city has its energy and chaos.

Lagos will not slow down for you. Once you realise that the city’s fast pace is normal, you can adjust your mindset and flow with it, instead of fighting it.

2. Plan Your Movements Ahead of Time

Traffic is part of daily life in Lagos. To survive it, you need to plan wisely. Leave home early if you have important places to be.

Always check traffic apps like Google Maps for real-time updates. If you are late, you will spend hours stuck on the Third Mainland Bridge or Ikorodu Road, regretting your life choices.

3. Always Have a Backup Plan

In Lagos, things can change quickly. A sudden rainfall can cause flooding. Protests can block roads. Your Uber driver might cancel.

Always have a second option ready whether it’s knowing an alternative route or having extra cash for public transport like danfo or keke.

4. Be Street Smart and Stay Alert

One important rule on how to survive Lagos is simple: always stay sharp. Be aware of your surroundings, especially in crowded places like markets, bus stops, and parks.

Pickpocketing and scams are common. Hold your bag tightly, avoid flashy jewelry, and trust your instincts. If a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

5. Learn to Say No Politely but Firmly

In Lagos, you will meet all kinds of people: marketers, beggars, bus conductors shouting for passengers, and even random strangers selling you stuff you didn’t ask for.

Learn the art of saying “No, thank you” and keep moving. Don’t feel guilty. Protecting your peace is key to staying sane.

6. Find Your Small Joys

With all the hustle, you must create your own happiness. Visit relaxation spots like Lekki Conservation Centre, beaches, art galleries, or simply hang out with friends at a quiet lounge.

Lagos has plenty of fun places where you can catch your breath and recharge. Finding small joys is a secret weapon for surviving Lagos.

Learning how to survive Lagos takes patience, planning, and a positive attitude. The city can stress you, but it can also build your resilience and open up amazing opportunities.