Niger Assembly urges aid for rainstorm victims

Niger State House of Assembly has called on the executive arm of government to provide aid to victims of a severe rainstorm that hit Darangi Ward in Rijau Local Government Area.

The rainstorm, which occurred on April 30, 2025, resulted in one death and destroyed over 170 residential houses, with properties worth millions of Naira lost.

The House, led by Speaker Rt. Hon. Abdulmalik Mohammed Sarkin-Daji, passed a resolution urging the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, and other relevant agencies to swiftly mobilise resources to assist the affected victims.

The Member representing Rijau Constituency, Hon. Dr. Bello Bako, who presented the motion, emphasised that without government intervention, many individuals will be left homeless and vulnerable as the rainy season approaches.

In a separate motion, Hon. Muhammad Sani Idris, the Member Representing Tafa Constituency, proposed that the House Standing Committee on Information hold press briefings after every plenary session to improve the publicity of legislative activities.

The House unanimously adopted the motion, urging the Committee to establish a weekly Assembly News Bulletin summarizing key legislative activities, debates, and resolutions.

The proponent of the motion underscored the importance of keeping the public well-informed in a transparent, accountable, and democratic legislature.

He however lamented that the Press Center, created to conduct press briefings, has remained inactive since the 8th Assembly, hindering the accurate and timely dissemination of information and limiting public engagement and transparency.

Wednesday’s plenary session was presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abdulmalik Mohammed Sarkin-Daji.