Senate Committee lauds Bauchi council chairperson’s projects

The Senate Committee on States and Local Governments has commended Executive Chairperson of Toro Local Government Council of Bauchi, Pharmacist Ibrahim Abubakar Dembo for executing people-oriented developmental projects.

The chairperson was also commended for embarking on programmmes that have direct bearing on the lives of the people in line with the objectives of creating the third tier of governance in the country.

The commendations were made when the Committee, led by Engnr Kayode Adebayo, visited the area on oversight function to monitor and inspect all ongoing Constituency projects and programmes in the area.

The Senate Committee on State and Local Governments embarked on the visit in collaboration with Gold Consult Limited to assess projects creation, implementations and effective policy delivery across Toro Local Government.

The Committee was overwhelmed and excited to witness the strides and landmark achievements within of the Council within a short period of time in office.

It applauded the tremendous efforts of the Council Chairperson describing it as an answer to call to excellence in leadership and public service.

In his response, the Executive Chairperson of Toro LGC appreciated the Committee’s visits and warm commendations, while thanking God for grace and guidance in the performance of his official functions.

The Chairman described the landmark achievements as a result of the unwavering support the Executive Chairpersons in Bauchi State are enjoying from the State Government under leadership of the Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

He said that the Governor’s lrincipal guidance and dedication to public service, provides the Chairpersons with the opportunity to make giant impact in their various local Communities.

Abubakar Dembo further expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the success recorded so far while thanking his Council members, stakeholders and the entire people of Toro LGA for their unrelenting support to his Council.

He assured the Committee of his unalloyed commitment to providing accountable, transparent and more inclusive governance for the overall progress of Toro Local Government.

In attendance at the meeting were Head Of Administration’s, Directors, Sectional Heads, aides and other relevant stakeholders in the Local Government Administration.