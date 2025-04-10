4 places in Lagos you should avoid walking alone at night 

Lagos, known as Nigeria’s bustling commercial hub, is a city that never sleeps. It attracts many people from different parts of the country which has caused the city to be overpopulated.

As a result, certain areas require caution, especially after dark. For your safety, here are places in Lagos to avoid at night if you’re walking alone.

1. Oshodi Under Bridge

Oshodi is one of the busiest transport hubs in Lagos. However, after nightfall, it becomes a hotspot for criminal activities, including armed robbery and extortion.

Criminals often operate in groups and are known to follow unsuspecting individuals before attacking. If you must pass through Oshodi at night, stick to well-lit, crowded areas and remain vigilant.

2. Ikeja Under Bridge

This area is notorious for various crimes, such as pickpocketing and armed robbery. Criminals often disguise themselves as regular commuters, making it difficult to identify potential threats.

Always keep your valuables hidden and avoid stopping to assist strangers in this area after dark.

3. Ojuelegba

Ojuelegba is a major transport link connecting Lagos Mainland to the Island. It has been associated with high crime rates and boisterous nightlife.

While efforts have been made to curb crime, the area remains a hotspot for certain illicit activities, especially at night. Exercise caution when navigating Ojuelegba alone after dark, and consider using alternative routes if possible.

4. Ojodu-Berger

Ojodu-Berger is another place in Lagos to avoid at night. This area is a hotspot for bag snatching, phone theft, and robberies at gunpoint. Criminals often pose as regular commuters, making it challenging to identify potential threats. Be cautious and avoid walking alone in this area at night.

General Safety Recommendations

Avoid Walking Alone After Dark: It’s advisable to avoid walking alone after dark in Lagos.





Stay in Well-Lit Areas: Stick to well-lit streets and avoid shortcuts through poorly lit or isolated areas.





Use Reputable Transportation: Use trusted taxi services or ride-hailing apps, especially during nighttime.





Keep Valuables Concealed: Avoid displaying expensive jewelry or gadgets that might attract unwanted attention.





By staying informed and exercising caution, you can navigate Lagos safely and enjoy all that this city has to offer.