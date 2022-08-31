How to stop your data from running out fast

Data bundles are very important for various internet uses. It helps you stay connected to family, friends and even the world in general.

But this means that you need to keep using mobile data to stay connected.

The hike in the prices of data bundles is quite serious, especially the fact that it runs out quickly in no time.

Switching off your data does not reduce the deduction of your data bundles; it only stops it for a while. There is no limit to data usage as long as you have the funds to pay for it.

However, there are tips you should try out to stop your data from running out quickly.

1. Turn on data saver mode

Every smartphone has this feature. All you need to do is go to ‘Settings,’ click on mobile data, and then turn on the data saver to activate it. This helps you stop unnecessary ads that pop up when using your phone.

2. Restrict background data use

Background data is when applications are not in use but are running secretly in the background. This allows high consumption of data. Applications make use of data to find messages, ads, notifications, find, install, and update apps.

This consumes your data without you knowing. The best way to avoid this is to restrict apps’ use of background data. This might mean you won’t be notified of some messages or notifications.

To access this on iOS phones:

Click on “settings” Click on “general” Search for “Background App Refresh” Then click on “off”

On Android smartphones:

Go to “Settings” Click on “Connections” or “Mobile networks” Click on “data usage” Click on “mobile data usage” Then start clicking on the apps to restrict “background data usage”





3. Set data limit

Setting a data limit restricts your smartphone from consuming excess data. It will stop you from going beyond your limit. To set a data limit, follow the procedures below:

Go to “Settings” Click on “data connection” or “mobile network” click on Data usage Set a monthly billing cycle that suits you Then click on the toggle to activate it.

You can turn on your data saving feature when you notice you are starting to reach your data limit.

4. Reduce your use of social media

Social media discipline is one of the best ways to avoid exhausting your data quickly. Limit your social media use, especially how long you stay on data exhausting apps.

5. Use a data saver for your browsers

Your browser tends to consume your data rapidly. This is because browsers provide high-quality pictures and also allow ads that swallow up your data in a short period of time. To avoid this, turn on the data saving mode on these apps.

6. Reduce your data usage on WhatsApp

Automatic media download on your WhatsApp app consumes a lot of data. To save your data, you can restrict unnecessary downloads from WhatsApp groups or even personal messages. You get to download it yourself when necessary. To restrict this, follow the procedures below:

Go to “WhatsApp” Click on “Settings” Click on “Storage and Data” Click on “media auto download” to stop media auto download.

This will help you maintain your data properly. I hope you found this helpful.

