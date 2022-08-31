Do you gamble? Here’s why you should have a rethink

Gambling is fast gaining popularity in town. This is because of the rush to ‘get rich quick’. Everyone wants a double return for their money without investing or working for it.

Gambling comes in various forms. It can be through gaming such as bingo, card games, and so on. Betting is also another form of gambling that allows people to bet on any kind of sport.

Most people gamble in order to win money, to escape life’s problems, to socialise and for economic reasons.

Gambling is a risky game. It’s either a win or a loss; you can never be caught in between. Sadly, most people end up being addicted to it.

Gambling is not a male thing. A lot of females are into it also.

This article will point out some of the reasons you need to stop gambling or tell your loved ones to resist gambling.

1. Gambling leads to addiction

When an individual is used to cashing out at all times, it attracts such a person to keep investing his/her money into it. And if the person loses, he/she will keep investing illegally to get back what was lost. By this, the person becomes addicted.

Addiction sets in when you don’t feel comfortable until you spend your last penny on betting. You should refrain from gambling in order to avoid becoming addicted. Once you get addicted ,it might be hard to recover from it.

2. It leads to stealing

Gambling leads to stealing in such a way that when an individual is out of cash and has no source of getting money to gamble, he/she will be left with no choice but to steal.

Gamblers find every possible means to get money to place bets. Some go as far as stealing from people around them.

3. Gambling leads to depression

Constant loss of money in gambling leads to depression. A gambler who loses money won’t focus on anything other than how to get more money to invest in gambling, in order to win back his / her lost money.





As a result of his loss, he takes to drinking and smoking. These have high tendencies to cause depression. Most gamblers tend to get frustrated when they lose. This is because they have unrealistically high expectations.

4. Gambling leads to greed

Every gambler becomes very greedy sooner or later. This is because they never get satisfied even when they keep winning. They keep on investing their winnings to get more.

5. No room for savings

There is a saying that “whatever one does not work hard to earn usually does not last.” Gamblers spend the monetary gains gotten from gambling on frivolities such as hard drugs, cigarettes, alcohol etc. They assume they’d get more money as long as they keep doing it. A larger percentage of gamblers don’t have financial discipline because to them the money is a bonus.

6. It tarnishes one’s image

Gambling reduces one’s reputation in society. Gamblers are tagged as unserious beings and are usually ridiculed. You wouldn’t want to be seen as an unserious person. This is why you need to refrain from it.

Gambling makes you associate with people of low caliber. Touts, drug addicts, smokers, street boys are found at the betting arena. You get to converse with them once in a while, whether you like it or not. Your conversation makes you become like them sooner or later.

7. Do you know gambling could lead to suicide?

Yes, you read that right. People who do so want to put all the money they can get, especially when there is a high bid. Some even take loans from people, using the people’s money entrusted in their hands to place a bet and eventually lose the game. You can imagine the financial embarrassment such a person will face. This could frustrate the person into taking their life. The earlier you refrain from gambling, the better for you.

Gambling is not appropriate for you. Yes, you get to win more money, but think of the other effect mentioned above. It outweighs the so-called benefit.

