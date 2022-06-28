How to organise low-key wedding ceremony

Organising a wedding ceremony comes with a lot of excitement as it is believed to be the happiest day in an individual’s life especially for females. A lot of preparations take place just to make it a memorable day. But it is quite unfortunate that certain couples go overboard and land themselves in huge debts all in a bid to have a memorable wedding ceremony.

It is possible to have a low-key wedding ceremony which is yet classy and memorable. For you to avoid unnecessary debts, the burden and subsequent regrets during the marriage, below are steps to take in organising a low-key wedding ceremony.

Work with a budget

Preparing for a wedding ceremony comes with a lot of excitement and emotions, you want to make your wedding ceremony the talk of the town for weeks.

Even with the desire to make your wedding ceremony memorable you should always do it with a budget in mind. With the present state of the nation’s economy, you don’t just cut your coat according to your size, but according to the available materials which in this case is your finance.

To make a low-key wedding ceremony, you must ensure that all decisions made towards your special day must be in line with your financial capacity and not one source which may not eventually materialise.

Make and stick to a shopping list

A wedding ceremony requires a lot of preparations and a constant need to get to the market to get items ranging from food stuff, clothing materials, drinks, souvenirs, and so on. Before you go to the market, ensure you have a list and stick to it in order to avoid buying above your budget or getting things that you may not need.





Seek help

It is often said that if you buy all that you need in life with your money then you lack the gift of men, because there are individuals that have been positioned into your life to be of help to you in the journey of life.

So, know that it is not bad if some of the expenses of your wedding ceremony is catered for by others. You should always be open to seeking help from people around you that can be of help as the contribution these individuals make towards your wedding ceremony no matter how small, goes a long way in cutting cost and other expenses.

Invite few people

The more the invited guests, the more the expenses. Another effective way to having a low-key wedding ceremony is by inviting few people. You can do this by fixing your wedding ceremony on a work day or restricting entry to your ceremony by invitation only.

Reduce meal options

The more the option of meal available at your event, the more expenses you incur. It is important to take into account the size of your wedding guests and food cost before determining what food type to serve at your wedding ceremony. To minimize cost, serve only the key party foods that the majority of Nigerians enjoy such as jollof and fried rice, amala, semovita and any other soup to go with the swallow or preferably you make use of food in season.

Make use of a single and free location

Making use of different locations for your wedding can be cost intensive. So, in order to reduce cost and stress, you can make use of a single location for both the engagement party, church wedding and reception.

Also, if you can get a location such as a family compound, a church auditorium or compound, or an event centre at no cost, this will go a long way in helping you cut cost.

Cut the excesses

There are certain items that are often used in wedding ceremonies that are not really important such as hiring a DJ, having a long line of groom’s men and bridesmaids, using of different attires, and so on Cutting these excesses will help you achieve a low-key wedding ceremony that is yet glamorous.

You don’t need to break a bank or run into debts in a bid to organize your wedding ceremony as a low-key and yet glamorous wedding ceremony is achievable only if you put your mind to it and you are intentional about decisions you make. Remember that the wedding ceremony is just for a day while the marriage will last your life, so, do not waste resources meant to sustain your marriage on a day’s event.

