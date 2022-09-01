How to know that you are in a wrong relationship

An intimate relationship involves two people coming together for emotional and physical intimacy. However, it is important that you have a healthy relationship. This is because of your mental wellbeing.

You must be very sensitive to see the signs of an unfavourable relationship. And there are various signs to look out for. These signs will help you figure out if you are in an unhealthy relationship or not.

The signs are also referred to as “red flags.” If present, they imply that you might be in a toxic, abusive, or aggressive relationship.

Here are signs to look out for in a relationship. If you notice the following red flags, then you might be in an unhealthy relationship.

1. If it tampers with your self esteem.

A relationship that reduces your self worth is not worth it. Relationships are meant to build up and not tear down. If you notice your self esteem is going down, then this is a cue for you to either work it out with your partner or take a bow out of the relationship.

2. If the other person sees your progress as a challenge

A progressive relationship is one where the two partners are interested in each other’s success. They both celebrate their wins and achievements together, without envy or a sense of defeat.

When you begin to notice that your partner does not feel happy about your small wins or any achievements, it is a sign that the relationship isn’t meant for you.

3. If your relationship doesn’t have a purpose

There is a popular saying that when the purpose of something is not known, abuse is inevitable. The purpose of your relationship means the reason you are both coming together. Is it for a long term commitment (marriage) or a short time commitment.

If your partner doesn’t have a mutual purpose with you as regards your relationship, then be sure that your ship is sailing with no specific destination.

4. If you are emotionally abused

Emotional abuse is when someone plays with your feelings and emotions. It can be so damaging that it eventually affects you mentally.





If a guy or a lady who happens to be your partner plays with your feelings, due to your past or present mistakes, you don’t have to wait till you get mentally drained and frustrated before you use the door.

5. If your partner has no respect for you in public

Respect is reciprocal. Regardless of how successful, wealthy, and influential either partner is, respect is very important in every relationship both privately and publicly.

No man or woman has the right to belittle you or embarrass you in public no matter how bad your mistakes can be. If your partner insults you publicly with or without been remorseful later, the you need to either talk it out with him (if he is willing to change) or you walk out respectfully out of the relationship.

