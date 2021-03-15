How to improve your personal productivity in 2021 (part 1)

Victor Hugo said, “He who every morning plans the transactions of the day and follows out that plan, carries a thread that will guide him through the labyrinth of the most busy life.” In other words, your ability to manage your time well is one of the critical skills for personal and business success. In fact, all successful people are best described as being very well organized people. As an effect of this, they get more and better results in less time and with less energy and effort than unsuccessful folk.

The good news is that time management is a skill that can be learned, with repetition and practice. When you learn and consistently practice the key skills of time management, they soon become a habit that will forever change your life, leadership and business. Remember, whatever you do consistently for twenty-one (21) days becomes a habit.

Also, when you develop the time management habits of successful people, you will double and triple your productivity and you will double and triple your results and rewards as well. As Peter Drucker said, “You cannot manage time, you can only manage yourself.” And how well you manage yourself will determine your results, your rewards, and even your peace of mind.

It is also said that the quality of time management determines the quality of your life. I do agree with Brian Tracy for saying, “I used to think that time management was a skill that I could practice occasionally , whenever I thought about it. I saw time like a planet orbiting around the sun of my life. Then I learned that time management is the sun of my existence and everything I do revolves around it. Everything requires time.” Do not forget that you cannot become successful if you handle time very poorly.

In the same vein, you need to understand that time is necessary for accomplishment. All work requires time. And all success requires time. Time is necessary for relationships. Time is the one indispensable resource. It cannot be stored up or saved. Do not forget that the rule is that you cannot save time. You can only spend it differently. You can only reallocate your time from activities of low value to activities of higher value.

You need to also understand that time management is a skill that can be learned and must be learned. It is a skill like driving a car or typing on a keyboard. It takes a good deal of time, effort, and discipline to develop good time management habits, but once you have developed them, they will then serve you for the rest of your life.

Now, let me take this crucial issue a little deeper, when you make a commitment to manage your time more effectively, you should select just one area, one time management skill, one habit, and work on that single-mindedly for a full month. This will change every aspect of your life forever!

Do not try to improve several things at once. Just select the one habit that can help you the most at this time. Practice every single day, without exception, for 21-30days. By that time, it will have become a permanent part of your behavior. Then you can move on to the next time management habit.

If you develop one new time management skill per month, in a year, you will have developed 12kskills or more. The quality of your life will have been transformed. You will be two or three times more productive, earning more money and taking more time off.

In 21st century, you have too much to do and too little time. In recent times, I started feeling that 24hours have become so small for me to do all I am on earth to do. This is how every man and woman on a mission feels. I want to believe you do feel the same way too. And this is why you need to run with what I am sharing with you in this piece.

If you are running your own business or working in a business, you probably have as many as 200 or 300 hours worth of tasks, projects, reading requirements, and other things backlogged. No matter how fast or efficiently you work; there is never enough time in the day to get everything done.

Your workload and responsibilities continue to increase. It is as though life were a conveyor belt carrying jobs for you to do. The conveyor belt continues moving, hour after hour, day after day. It never stops. No matter how much you get done, there is always something new coming down the line. And the more you get done, the more responsibility will flow to you. Remember, when you become highly productive and efficient, you will crunch through more work than anyone else around you. As a result, you will attract more work, and usually work that pays more and offers greater opportunity. But the workload will never decrease…Till I come your way next Monday, see you where productive leaders are found!

