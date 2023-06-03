MARRIAGE is not to be endured, but enjoyed. God, who is the originator of marriage planned it so for mankind. However, the reality of marriage today is that married couples are mostly tolerating themselves. Couples must ensure that the following are present in the marriage in other to enjoy their union.

Peace of mind.

If your spouse is troubled at the sight or thought of you, you are a bad spouse. Some husbands dread going home from work because they don’t have a peaceful home to return to and same for some wives. The home should be a place of rest from daily stress or troubles in the work place or business setting. Once it is no longer so, the couple will not enjoy each other.

Love between couples is an ingredient for enjoying each other in the marriage. You must love each other without any reservation. A man must love his wife as his own body, while the wife must give utmost regard to her husband, as a sign of her love for him. Once love is lost in a marriage, it’s better for separation of the couple, instead of living together in bitterness and bad wishes that could lead to death.

Certain things promote love in the heart of your spouse, and when you do them, you will enjoy not only your spouse, but also peace of mind, needed for progress in all your affairs.

Ways to deal with your wife

Relate with her with money: Money is an essential ingredient in marriage. By nature, women are wired for money spending. Please don’t crucify or get me wrong. That’s why it is a general saying that “women love money”. Is it that men don’t love money? Not so. But, the fact remains that it’s a huge monetary responsibility for a man to be married.

Therefore, a responsible man in marriage must be financially responsible and capable towards his wife. Otherwise, he will not enjoy the wife. The responsibilities include decent accommodation with household equipment, feeding, clothing and many others. You won’t enjoy the best of your wife if you are lacking in this regard. A lot of wives have been dragged to having extra marital affairs because their husbands financial incapacity.

While waiting to be fully responsible financially, learn to calm your wife down with soft answers and admonitions about your financial situations. Don’t become angry and offensive because of financial request from her. This is huge, and requires wisdom to deal with in the marriage. Being open with your finances with her is one thing that will help in this regard.

Relate with her sexually: Sex is a core in the marriage, and a man must do all to satisfy his wife in the “other room”. Failure to do so will lead to unexplained quarrels, infidelity or even separation. You must be proactive in engaging your wife in great sex. My book on “Enjoying Great Sex” is highly recommended in this wise. Women enjoy sex when you get it right with them. Unfortunately, many of them will never openly admit this. But, the reactions in the act of sex have revealed this much about them. So, learn all the rudiments of great sex, and watch your wife praise you tremendously for it.

Relate with her in love: Let her never doubt the fact that you love her with the whole of your heart. Deposit yourself in her heart all the time by spending time with her, going out with her, buy gifts for her regularly, however little ( ordinary snacks is an indication of the fact that you have her in mind always)

Be of good behaviour towards her in the following ways:

Make allowance for her weaknesses by covering up for her. If she is dirty, get house cleaning services, washing machine, and spend time to clean the house, and assist her to improve on her hygiene, without making it a reference point in quarrels.

If she is lazy at cooking, provide her with necessary encouragement and assistance. You can buy food from cafeteria occasionally to enjoy the good and tasty food that you love.





For her nagging attitude and abusive language, don’t return fire for fire, through abuses, violence and silent attitude. Rather, overcome her evils with your own good. Play the mature game with her and you will have peace of mind. Women require patience in dealing with them. Patience is a virtue of a good husband. You are the head, and cannot afford to lose your “head”, otherwise the marriage will not stand.

Eat together, stroll together as much as possible, and regularly too. It’s a signal that you love her and cherish her company.

Play the jealous game with her: A woman loves it when you are all over her with love. Let her know that you cannot afford to lose her to another man. This is not to be monitoring or suspecting her in relating with the opposite sex. Rather, you are showing her that you value her and appreciate her, such that you won’t give chance to another man to take her away from you. Admire her dressings and looks. Women love it when you let them know that they look good. Make complimentary remarks about all these and you will enjoy a robust relationship with her.

Have great regards for her family: Especially the parents. Don’t use abusive language about them in your conflicts. Be good towards your in-laws. It will make you to enjoy her best in the marriage.

Assist her in house chores in order to relieve her of stress: As a show of love and to bond with her. Assist her in the kitchen and general cleaning in the house, directly or indirectly. You can engage dish washer, washing machine etc in this wise.

