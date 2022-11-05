How to control my BP

Having been on medications to control my Blood Pressure for many years, I want to know if there are other ways besides drugs for Blood Pressure control.

Abdul (by E Mail)

Yes. You can also control your Blood Pressure by changing your life style especially the following; Lose extra pounds and watch your waistline since blood pressure often increases as weight increases. You should also exercise regularly, eat a healthy diet, reduce salt (sodium) in your diet, limit alcohol, have a good night rest and reduce stress.

