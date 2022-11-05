How to control my BP

Ask the Doctor
By Dr. Wale Okediran
BP hypertension among adult Nigerians

Having been on medications to control my Blood Pressure for many years, I want to know if there are other ways besides drugs for Blood Pressure control.

Abdul (by E Mail)

 

Yes. You can also control your Blood Pressure by changing your life style especially the following; Lose extra pounds and watch your waistline since blood pressure often increases as weight increases. You should also exercise regularly, eat a healthy diet, reduce salt (sodium) in your diet, limit alcohol, have a good night rest and reduce stress.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

 

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO MINE BITCOINS AND EARN FROM IT DAILY. YOU CAN WITHDRAW TO YOU BANK ACCOUNT DAILY AS WELL. REGISTRATION IS FREE OF CHARGE.

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
Ask the Doctor

Honey, health and sugar

Ask the Doctor

Young people and stroke

Ask the Doctor

Surgery and my hernia

Ask the Doctor

Is this a hernia?

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More