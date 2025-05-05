Lokoja Okada riders protest Police harassment, revenue collection hike

Motorcycle riders in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, on Monday protested against alleged police harassment and the hike in revenue collection by the state government.

The protesters barricaded part of the popular Muritala Muhammed Way in Lokoja to register their grievances.

Addressing journalists, the Chairman of the Motorcycles Owners and Operators of Nigeria, Lokoja branch, Abdulrahaman Abubakar, lamented that the police and other security agencies, who are supposed to protect them, have allegedly been extorting their members despite their legitimate business operations.

He criticised the consistent increase in taxes collected from motorcyclists by the state government, noting that its impact has not been felt by riders in the state.

“We are tired of this harassment by the police in Lokoja. If our members are passing through Felele, Zango Axis, or anywhere in Lokoja, the police stop them just to collect money, even when they have no case to answer.

“This is totally unfair and unacceptable. How long are we going to continue like this? The state government must do something to put an end to this daylight robbery.

“The state government, on the other hand, is making things worse for us. They keep increasing taxes on our members daily. How much are we even making that they want to rip us off? They keep taking money from us without considering the impact on our families. Some of our members acquired their motorcycles through hire purchase.

“Many of them can no longer meet their daily targets due to excessive taxation. If this continues, we may be forced to withdraw our services from the roads in Kogi State.”

Abubakar appealed to the state government to reverse its policy so that the union can take responsibility for collecting dues from its members.

