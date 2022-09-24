How to avoid dementia

Since Dementia has been confirmed to be an illness of aged people, I am worried that my father, who is in his 80s, may eventually have the disease. Kindly advise me on how he can avoid this.

Okafor (by SMS)

Although it is true that the risk of developing dementia increases with age, it has been discovered that an active and socially integrated lifestyle in late life may help prevent dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, while loneliness and isolation have been found to increase your risk in older age.

In addition, engaging in hobbies on a weekly basis through older age may reduce your risk of developing dementia. A healthy lifestyle and regular medical care will also go a long way in avoiding this debilitating ailment.

